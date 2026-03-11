Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Morris Herald-News

VFW Post 1336, Coal City Unit 1 board recognizes Patriot’s Pen Essay Award recipients

The facade of the Coal City Administrative Center.

The facade of the Coal City Administrative Center. (Photo provided by Coal City Unit 1)

By Michael Urbanec

The VFW St. Juvin Post 1336 in Coal City and the Coal City Unit 1 school board recognized the winners of the Patriot’s Pen Essay Awards for 2026 during the school board meeting on Wednesday, March 4.

The board and the VFW came together to honor Era Bakii, Olivia Beach, Jake Benson, Michael Calderon, Jillian Erhard, Lilian Harding, Reagan Jeschke, Ryleigh Kargle, Callie Lehnus, and Reese Shute.

151 students Coal City students entered the contest, with Lilian Harding’s essay winning first place.

Harding’s essay will move on to the state level in the contest.

Grundy CountyEducationGrundy County Front HeadlinesKankakee County Front Headlines
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News