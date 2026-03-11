Coal City Theatre Department performs “Frozen the Musical”

The cast of the Coal City Theatre Department's "Frozen the Musical" is in final rehearsals, as the show opens on Friday. (Photo provided by the Coal City Theatre Department)

The students of the Coal City Theatre Department will be performing “Frozen the Musical” starting at 7 p.m. Friday, with performances again on Saturday and on the following weekend, along with a 2 p.m. showing Sunday, March 15, and Sunday, March 22.

“Frozen the Musical” follows the story of two young girls living high up in the mountains, one gifted with magic powers she struggles to keep under control and the other playful and mischievous, according to a news release.

The roots of Frozen are based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale, “The Snow Queen.” According to the Broadway musical’s creative team, the idea of adapting the story had been long talked about by Disney. In 2011 the idea came to fruition in November 2013.

The stage production was adapted into a junior and kids version, and the full-length production being staged by Coal City was released for licensing by Music Theatre International in August 2025. The Coal City Theatre Department was able to secure a contract to produce the show as soon as it could for its spring show.

The cast of Coal City Theatre Department’s production of Frozen: The Musical is excited to present the tale to local audiences. Cast members include [from left]: Bella Byers, Kat Veronda, Bridget Feeney, Caroline Childers and Kylie Wynn. (Photo provided by the Coal City Theatre Department)

The cast, crew and creative team are excited for the opportunity to present Frozen to local audiences, according to a news release.

In this tale, the sisters—Elsa and Anna—are brought to life by Coal City High School senior Olivia Sage and sophomore Lexi Dearth. Their bond has grown on stage as they navigate the joys and challenges of bringing such a beloved and well-known story to life.

“Some days can be stressful, but in the end, it is always worth it,” Lexi said in a news release, discussing the process that began in late January and is beginning to wrap up as the show opens to audiences on Friday, March 13.

Elsa and Anna’s younger selves are played by Coal City Middle School seventh grader Aubree Dearth—Lexi’s sister—and Coal City Intermediate School fourth grader Ellie Blustein, who, after attending countless performances and thinking, “I want to do that,” is getting a chance to make her mark on the stage.

Providing opportunities for students to learn, grow, and express themselves through the arts is the cornerstone of the Coal City Theatre Department under the direction of Jack Micetich.

Bulda, played by Cora Armstrong, is introduced to Anna, played by Lexi Darth, when Kristoff brings the princess to the hidden folk in the Coal City Theatre Department's production of "Frozen the Musical." (Photo provided by the Coal City Theatre Department)

“The process of bringing a story from the page to the stage is, as Lexi said, stressful at times. Yet despite the late nights, early mornings, and weekends spent building sets, setting light cues, and finding just the right combination of fabrics for costumes, it’s all worth it in the end. Seeing the students grow—from the moment they step into the audition room to their final bow—is something I truly cherish,” Jack Micetich said in the news release.

In all, over 100 individuals are working on the show including— 52 student cast members, a 12 person crew of high schoolers, and 11 student musicians performing in the pit orchestra.

“It’s all coming together, and the kids are doing incredible,” the director said.

Frozen unfolds, showcasing how bonds develop and grow throughout the musical.

Along with Elsa and Anna, audience members are sure to recognize Kristoff, Hans, Wesleton, Sven, and Olaf—the snowman who loves “warm hugs.”

In this production, Olaf is being played by Coal City High School junior Theo Fritz. Taking the stage alongside him are Brody D’Orazio as Kristoff and freshman Max Christensen, who stepped in at the last minute to take over the role of Sven, Kristoff’s reindeer sidekick.

Martin Ramirez, a senior, is taking the stage as Hans, the 13th son of the king of the Southern Isles and junior Maxx Kramer is making his presence known as the Duke of Weselton. Jordan Olson appears as Pabbie, the mystical shaman of the Hidden Folk, and Cora Armstrong is Bulda, the spiritual matriarch of the Hidden Folk.

Julian Micetich and Bella Byers take on the roles of Elsa and Anna’s parents—King Agnarr and Queen Iduna. Mason Hamilton will be performing as Oaken the shop keeper. Gavin Clubb serves as the bishop conducting the coronation of the new queen, and Jett Johnson makes an appearance as Young Kristoff.

Rounding out the cast are—Bridget Feeney, Aubrey Grunwald, Leo McCants, Gianna Savarino, Jalea Vasquez, Evelyn Wills, Keaton Berta, Caroline Childers, Wyatt Chase, Ty Christopher, Alex Collins, Isabella Palacios, Anastasia Papach, Jack Steinhouse, Gabby Van Duyne, Charlotte Banks, Bella Bartholomew, Gianna Carver, Kyah Hawkins, Jolene Jones, Brady Pierson, Cora Bill, Payten Boy, Jaycee Chase, Penny D’Arcy, Olivia Ferrari, Tyson Harding, Jackson Hollis, Maddox Meents, Jonah Micetich, Aidan Morgan, Hailee Offdenkamp, Emma Sinkular, Katherine Veronda, Sylvia Leman, Beckett Pfeifer, and Kylie Wynn.

Reserved seat tickets for all ages are $10 per person and can be purchased in advance at bit.ly/CCTheatreDept. Any renaming seats will be available to purchase at the door—cash only—beginning one hour prior to each performance. Audience members are encouraged to arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled performance time.

“Come experience the magic of our production Frozen. It’s a heartfelt story brought to life by incredible students, and we’d love for the community to share in the joy they’ve created on stage,” the director said.