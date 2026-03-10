Grundy County Sheriff warns drivers to drive sober on St. Patrick’s Day

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office will begin its St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign on Friday, making an extra effort to keep drunk and high drivers off the road through Monday, March 23.

The sheriff’s office is teaming up with the Illinois State Police and IDOT for the traffic safety campaign.

“With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Tuesday this year, we expect celebrations throughout the entire week, plus the weekends before and after,” said Deputy Chief Paul Clampitt. “We urge everyone to celebrate responsibly. Plan ahead for a sober ride before you leave the house. Your safety and the safety of others depend on it.”

Police said they will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol and cannabis along with other drugs, including prescription medications that can affect driving. Officers will also step up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night. Speeding, distracted driving, and all traffic laws will be strictly enforced.

Police ask drivers to keep safety at the forefront: Make sure the designated driver is sober, and walking or biking while impaired can also be dangerous. Designated drivers should be alert to impaired drivers who may not obey street signs.

Those on the road who see an impaired driver should report it by calling 911, and if a friend tries to drive impaired, take their keys and help them get a ride home.

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by IDOT.