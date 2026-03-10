4-H members learn animal care ethics from industry leaders

A group of 4-H members stands at a table with a presenter, while a group of people presents from a screen that reads: how to select your 4-H project (Photo Provided By Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau)

From farms to the marketplace, the future of agriculture depends on raising animals responsibly and ethically. On February 28th, local 4-H members from Grundy and Kendall counties gathered at the Kendall County Fairgrounds to learn from industry leaders about practical insights on animal health, stewardship, and standards that sustain consumer trust.

“4-H members put a lot of care and attention into the animals that they show at the fair,” said Brooke Katcher, 4-H recruitment and engagement coordinator in a news release. “Learning directly from industry leaders helps youth better understand the responsibility that comes with raising livestock. Those skills not only help them in the show ring, but also build the foundation for ethical animal care throughout the agriculture industry.”

The event, co-sponsored by University of Illinois Extension and the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau, provided young people with vital training in preparation for the 2026 4-H show season. Sessions covered ethics, food and nutrition, animal health, biosecurity and housing, and animal showing techniques presented by local agricultural professionals and the Joliet Junior College Livestock Judging Team.

For Macy Mahler, a Kendall County Country Kids 4-H Club member and part of the JJC Livestock Judging team, the event offered a chance to both learn and teach. She helped instruct other 4-H members on selecting fair animals. “I taught them important things to look for before purchasing their animal, including talking to the seller beforehand and structural things about the animal,” Mahler said.

According to Jenna Siegel, Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau manager, learning opportunities like this one impact the agriculture industry for the better. “It’s important for 4-H members and young people who are interested in livestock to base their knowledge on animal health and stewardship,” Siegel said. “This foundation reinforces the high standards of care that consumers expect from today’s agriculture industry and builds the confidence they need to continue their journey in the industry.”

The event was supported by the Joliet Junior College Livestock Judging Team, Runnings of Morris, Earlybird, PetSmart, and the Kendall Grundy Beef Association.