Morris Theatre Guild presents “Steel Magnolias” starting Friday

The Morris Theatre Guild in Morris, Ill. It's a brick building with a green tin roof and a sign that reads "Morris Theatre Guild". There are two bushes in front of it.

Morris Theatre Guild (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

The Morris Theatre Guild begins its performances of “Steel Magnolias” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with additional shows at the same time on Saturday and again on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21.

There will also be matinee performances at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, and Sunday, March 22.

“Steel Magnolias” is a heartfelt comedy-drama set in Cinquapin Parish, La., centered on a close-knit group of Southern women who gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon. They share gossip, laughter, and support.

For tickets, visit https://morristheatreguild.org/events, or call 815-942-1966.

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News