Morris Theatre Guild presents “Steel Magnolias” starting Friday

The Morris Theatre Guild begins its performances of “Steel Magnolias” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with additional shows at the same time on Saturday and again on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21.

There will also be matinee performances at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, and Sunday, March 22.

“Steel Magnolias” is a heartfelt comedy-drama set in Cinquapin Parish, La., centered on a close-knit group of Southern women who gather regularly at Truvy’s beauty salon. They share gossip, laughter, and support.

For tickets, visit https://morristheatreguild.org/events, or call 815-942-1966.