Minooka Community High School recognizes student of the term honorees

The Students of the Term for the third quarter at Minooka Community High School on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School recognized this year’s third quarter student of the term honorees on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at MCHS South Campus.

The Student of the Term program, which recognizes one student (9th - 12th grade) from each department based on nominations by teachers and staff, celebrates individual students for their efforts and/or accomplishments. Students are nominated on the basis of their individual accomplishments in the classroom for such things as, but not limited to: achieving a personal standard of excellence/character, performing in a unique manner, achieving extraordinary test scores, writing outstanding papers, most improved, and making exceptional contributions to the class. Honorees, their parents, and nominating teachers participate in a special recognition breakfast at MCHS. Minooka Community High School celebrates Students of the Term four times each academic year.

Honorees included: freshman Julian Cavaliere (nominated by Jessica Sissom, CTE), junior Cashton Marlow (nominated by Ann Rapsky, English), freshman Bridget Armstrong (nominated by Jill Nehring, Mathematics), sophomore Scarlett Fayman (nominated by JoDee Kovanda, PE/Health/Driver Education), junior Brooke McAleer (nominated by Rebecca O’Sha, Science), freshman Julia Dela Cruz (nominated by Kathleen Szwed, Social Studies), freshman Dillion Rogers (nominated by Nicole Lehning, Special Education), junior Lillianne Prokop (nominated by Val Swiatek, World Language/Music/Art), and sophomore Ximena Ostreko (nominated by South Campus Student Services).