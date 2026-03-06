Keg Grove named Grundy County Chamber Business of the Year

Members of PFLAG of Grundy/Morris Area at Keg Grove, a brewery located inside the former Morris Fire Station at 222 Wauponsee St. in Morris. Keg Grove was named the Grundy County Business of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce, and PFLAG was named the Organization of the Year. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Keg Grove, a business new to Grundy County within the last few years, has been named the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year.

The award was announced Wednesday at the annual Grundy Economic Development Council and Grundy County Chamber of Commerce dinner.

Christina Van Yperen, the President and CEO of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, said Keg Grove became a local destination in just a year and a half, welcoming families, hosting community game nights, and supporting local charities like Pink Heels and Illinois Valley Industries.

Owner Jeff Mroz said winning the award is a total honor.

“This whole community is an amazing community,” Mroz said. “From the first day we came here til today, I look forward to every week coming up here. It’s just fantastic.”

He said his introduction to Morris came from a few of his regulars at the Bloomington brewery who were from Morris. That led to him playing phone tag with Morris Mayor Chris Brown.

“Finally, we met,” Mroz said. “We brew beer, so we’re dressed like bums, right? Like, you know, wearing sweatshirts and shorts, and Stan (Knudson) and Chris are spying on us in the window and like, what a couple of bums. You know what? It was one of the best meetings I’ve ever had.”

He said it was clear the City of Morris shared their vision, and he thanked them.

Keg Grove now has 10 staff members, offers 16 taps, and supports organizations like Morris Cruise Night, Corn Fest, PFLAG, and the local fire department.

Van Yperen said one nomination described the brewery as “a gathering place for good... opening their taproom for causes without question and leveraging their brewing for good.”

“I’ve never worked more days and more hours in my life, but I’ve never been happier,” Mroz said.