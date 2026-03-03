Grundy County hosts annual Senior Expo Wednesday, May 20

The crowd at Jennifer's Garden, 555 Gore Road, Morris, for the 3rd annual Grundy County Health Department Senior Expo on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Health Department’s annual Senior Expo returns on Wednesday, May 20, and this time, attendees will get to share their ideas for a future Senior Center.

The Senior Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jennifer’s Garden, 555 Gore Road, in Morris.

The 2025 Senior Expo drew a huge crowd of local seniors, along with businesses, organizations and programs like Meals on Wheels sharing information on how they can help seniors in need.

Those vendors and seminars will return this year, along with bingo, raffles, door prizes, and a 50/50 drawing.

For more information, call 815-941-3404 or email seniors@grundyhealth.com.