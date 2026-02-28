Channahon man pronounced dead after Saturday morning shooting in Morris

Morris police and Grundy County sheriff's police responded to a an early morning shooting on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (Stock image)

Julian Rosario, 35, of Channahon, was pronounced dead after a shooting in Morris early Saturday morning.

John Callahan, the Grundy County Coroner, announced Rosario’s death Saturday.

The Morris Police Department said it responded along with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at around 1 a.m. to the sound of shots fired in the 100 block of West Washington Street.

Police said officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. Rosario was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other person was transported to Morris Hospital due to his injuries.

Police said they identified the shooter as Marshall Szpara, 22, of Seneca, who was taken into custody, and has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police said these charges are pending further review from the Grundy County State’s Attorney’s office.