Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight to host several upcoming events

Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight will host a number of upcoming events. These events are free and open to the public. However, due to limited space, registration is required.

To register for any of the programs, please call 815-584-3061 or find a sign-up link on the library’s Facebook page or website, prairiecreeklibrary.org.

First Ladies of the U.S. will be presented at 6 pm Thursday, Feb. 19. This is part of the library’s popular “Dead People” series. Local players will portray some of the country’s First Ladies and talk about their lives and times serving in the White House.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group will meet at 10 am on Tuesday, Feb. 24. This month, the group will discuss “No More Tears: The Dark Secrets of Johnson & Johnson” by Gardiner Harris. This group is open to all adults, and copies of the book may be borrowed at the library’s main circulation desk.

The Underground Railroad in Livingston County will be presented by area author and historian Dale Maley at 6 pm Thursday, Feb. 26. Please note this is a high-interest program, which is nearing capacity. The program will discuss the progression of the Underground Railroad, focusing on the route from west of Fairbury to Ottawa. Dale is the president of the Livingston County Historical Society.

Chef Susan presents Irish Cuisine (beyond corned beef) at 6 pm on Monday, March 2. Chef Susan is always a crowd favorite, and this program is nearing capacity. Please register as soon as possible.

From Garden to Glow: Herbal Salves and Lotions will meet at 6 pm on Thursday, March 5. Marsha Raleigh from Backyard Patch will lead attendees in using natural ingredients to create rich herbal salves, balms, and lotions. Participants will take home a lotion bar. This class is currently full, but the library is accepting names for the waitlist.

The library will host a Grade School Craft at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 7. Children will be creating a multi-colored, multi-patterned sun.

Cathy Grafton will present Prairie Quilts at 6 pm on Monday, March 9. Cathy will present a slide lecture featuring Illinois farmland, woodlands, and bits of remaining prairie near her home. Guests will take a tour of the land and the progression of styles she has used to create her prairie quilts for the past 30+ years. She will have several quilts to show.

Our monthly Senior Social will meet at 1 pm on Wednesday, March 11. This month, seniors will enjoy a snack while they test their wits, trying to name the items and careers that once were popular and now are obsolete.

Dwight Area Quilters and Fiber Artists will meet from 10 am-4 pm on Thursday, March 12. This group meets monthly at the library, and all adults are welcome to attend and bring a project they are working on. Come and go as your schedule allows.

True Crime Discussion Group will meet at 6 pm on Thursday, March 12, to discuss the murder of Jon Benet Ramsey and new developments in the case.

Most Wanted Dead People will be presented at 6 pm on Friday, March 13. In this installment of the popular “Dead People” series, local players will portray some of the most notorious gangsters, like “Pretty Boy” Floyd and Bugsy Siegel.

Tai Chi presented by U of I Extension will begin at the library from 8-9 am on Monday, March 16. Sara Attig will lead Tai Chi exercises at the library on several dates through April 24.

A Fast Fashion lecture will take place at 6 pm on Monday, March 16. Eloise Becker will discuss how social media and discounted online stores have impacted the fast changes in fashion trends. She will also discuss how thrift stores are becoming less and less accessible because of the new thrifting trends.

Trivia Night will take place at 6 pm on Thursday, March 19. Come alone or with friends. The people at your table will form your team to answer questions about music, tv, movies, sports, and more.

Craft Day (for adults and teens) will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 21. Crafters will be painting patriotic pavers to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

Herbs of Spring will begin at 6 pm on Monday, March 23. Dwight resident Rebecca Grady will discuss local plants and herbs, and participants will get to try foods and teas made with these local herbs and plants.

An Adult Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 6 pm on Tuesday, March 24. Those 18 years and older are invited to search the library (indoors) for eggs. Some will contain candy, but some will be good for larger prizes.

Plant Bingo will begin at 6 pm on Wednesday, March 25. Participants may bring a plant to place on the prize table. If you don’t have a plant, join the fun anyway. We will have extras for you to try to win.

A Euchre Tournament will take place at 5 pm on Thursday, March 26. All adults are invited to play, and all skill levels are welcome.

25 Frozen, 1 Thawed: Murder and Mayhem in the Midwest is a lecture set for 6 pm Tuesday, March 31. Veteran journalist Bob Cyphers will go deep into the heart of unsolved and unforgettable crimes from America’s Midwest.

Every Wednesday, Toddler Time will be offered for children aged 0-4 and their caregivers. This program includes stories, crafts, and activities.

Stayin’ Fit and Active morning workouts will be offered at 8:30 am each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, until March 16, when the time will move to 8 am. Tai Chi will be offered on March 16, 20, 23, 25, 30, and April 1, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, and 24. The class will revert to its regular format of chair exercises on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays when Tai Chi is not offered.