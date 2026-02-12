Grundy County Board approves $70,000 agreement for design on new highway building

The Grundy County Administration Center in Morris on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Board approved a $70,000 design agreement with Chamlin & Associates for design on a new highway building.

The highway building is south of Morris on Illinois Route 47.

“This will take us from the design steps all the way through the bidding process, and then we will do the construction inspection, construction management and administration portion ourselves,” said Highway Engineer Eric Gibson.

Gibson said this is a professional services agreement, so a bid process isn’t required. Chamlin & Associates was selected based on the county’s past experiences working together.