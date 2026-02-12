Grundy County Board approves $184,940 purchase of new accounting software

The Grundy County Board approved a $184,940 agreement with Tyler Technologies on Tuesday, which will move the county’s accounting software into the modern day.

Finance Director Matt Melvin told the Grundy County Board that the software the county currently uses, while more budget friendly, is showing its age. County employees have been running into issues in recent years and have, on occasion, struggled to get payroll to process on time.

Melvin said the annual contract for the new software would be $70,000.

“It was actually $206,320 for implementation costs and $89,389 annually,” Melvin said. “After some negotiation, we were able to reduce the implementation estimate by $21,000 and the annual software cost by $19,000 each year.”

The contract will last for five years.

Board member Eric Rasmusson said the payroll director spends 100% of her time working on payroll and the HR director even has to jump to help on occasion.

“By having the new technology, she thinks it’s going to get down to 30% on payroll, and the rest would go toward the original job description was when she get hired, which was to be the assistant to the HR Director,” Rasmusson said.

The measure passed through the board unanimously.