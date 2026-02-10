Morris High School honors Illinois State Scholars

Morris Community High School honored its Illinois State Scholars during its board meeting on Monday.

Morris principal Michelle Flanagan honored the 24 Illinois State Scholars - Chace Bachert, Connor Barth, Emilee Doss, Parker Fleetwood, Emma Gilbertson, Caitlin Gile, Margaret Haas, Madeline Hamer, Alexander Kott, Gianna Marino, Hayden McGhee, Grace Misener, Alderson Morrison V, Milena Muffler, Isabell Nissen, Olivia Novick. Aanya Patel, Brodie Peterson, Skyler Saelens, Sophie Sanders, Jace Scalf, Riley Tedford, Noemi Trejo and Jonathan Zarbock. She noted that these 24 students, besides their prowess in the classroom, also compete in eight different sports and 17 different clubs or activities.

Passed by a 7-0 vote were the consent agenda for the high school, including approving a trip for the Student Council to the Illinois Association of Student Councils (IASC) State Conference in Springfield from March 26-28 of this year.

Principal Flanagan also pointed out that it has been a month of success for Morris in extracurricular activities. She noted the cheerleading team winning the Class 2A state championship, the third-place state finish for the poms team, the speech team advancing all members to the sectional, girls wrestling and girls bowling advancing two members each to the sectional and the boys wrestling team advancing seven members to the sectional.

GAVC Directors Awards went to Brodie Peterson in Entrepreneurship and Jocelyn Mendez in Health Occupations.