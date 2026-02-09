A tribute to Roy Backus: Montage Wine Bar celebrates the life of Morris musician, pastor

Roy Backus, who passed away in January, plays the saxophone at First Presbyterian Church in Morris. (Herald Photo)

Montage Wine Bar and the friends of the Rev. Roy Backus will be celebrating his life with a special evening this week.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19 at 307 Liberty St. Morris, with an open jam session.

Backus passed away Saturday, Jan. 24, at the age of 76 at his home. He was a proud native Texan, moving to Illinois after college. He recently retired from the First Presbyterian Church in Morris, and served as a senior pastor to several other local churches before his passing.

The community is invited to enjoy their favorite beer, wine, or cocktail, sample some food, and listen to Backus’s favorite type of music, jazz.

Backus is also known for his abilities with the saxophone. He played in the U.S. Army band, the Joliet American Legion Band, various jazz ensembles, and in churches.