Morris Hospital names Erika Arambula Fire Starter of the Month for January

Morris Hospital has named Erika Arambula, who works in human resources, its Fire Starter of the Month for January.

According to a Monday news release, Arambula has made a big impact on the human resources department in her three years there, treating everyone she interacts with with compassion and kindness both on the phone and in person.

Sheri Beene, the director of human resources, said Arambula is a role model for professionalism.

“Erika brings a strong spirit of teamwork, treats everyone with courtesy and kindness, and creates a welcoming, friendly environment. She reflects the very best of our organization,” Beene said. “Erika’s positive attitude, reliability, and willingness to go above and beyond make a meaningful difference each day, and I am so grateful to have her on our team.”

Arambula said a career in healthcare was always something she dreamed of pursuing from a young age. She had a desire to help others and discovered customer service was her passion.

“I always thought I would work in healthcare somewhere, maybe working in a medical office at the front desk, but I did not expect a career in human resources at a hospital is where I would end up,” Arambula said. “While I have experience working in customer service in different areas of healthcare, I have always tried to find meaningful ways to help people no matter what role I am in.”

Joanna Mueller, who nominated Arambula, praised her excellence when working with other departments.

“Erika leads by example. She is a great role model for new employees and sets the standard for everyone she works with,” Mueller said. “She is often the first face you see when you visit Human Resources and the first voice you hear when you call the department. Erika goes out of her way to make sure the work is done correctly and that the person she is speaking with feels supported. We are lucky to have her as part of the Morris Hospital family.”

Arambula said her favorite part of the job is interacting with the people throughout Morris Hospital.

“I am fortunate to be able to speak with and get to know many of our employees, both in clinical and non-clinical roles,” Arambula said. “Building these relationships helps me better understand their roles so I can assist them in the future. My goal is always to be helpful, informative, and supportive.”