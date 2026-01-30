Shaw Local

Grundy County police make arrest after pursuit

A photo of a Grundy County Sheriff's Office squad car, taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

A photo of a Grundy County Sheriff's Office squad car, taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Stephanie L. Sproull, 43, of Mazon, on Wednesday after she led deputies on a car chase.

The Grundy County Pro Active unit attempted a traffic stop at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday on a 2013 Ford Explorer on Interstate 55 south at Arsenal Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle didn’t stop and continued south, leaving the roadway at Illinois Route 129, striking the cables in the center median and the cables before coming to a stop, the sheriff’s office said.

Sproull was wanted out of Grundy County for failure to appear and drug possession.

She was transferred to the Grundy County Jail.

