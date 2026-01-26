Morris Hospital announces babysitter’s training course

Morris Hospital is offering the American Red Cross Babysitter’s Training Course from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16.

The class will take place in the Morris Hospital Training Classroom at Shabbona School, 725 School St.

The Course is designed for children age 11 and older who are interested in acquiring the information and education needed for save babysitting, including interviewing for a babysitting job, choosing safe and age-appropriate toys and games, performing first aid, practicing diapering and feeding techniques, and handling bedtime issues.

Participants should bring their own lunch and an afternoon snack.

The class costs $60, and is limited to 10 students. Registration is available online at www.morrishospital.org/events.