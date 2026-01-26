Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Morris Herald-News

Morris Hospital announces babysitter’s training course

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, 150 West High St., Morris

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, 150 West High St., Morris (Photo provided by Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers)

By Michael Urbanec

Morris Hospital is offering the American Red Cross Babysitter’s Training Course from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16.

The class will take place in the Morris Hospital Training Classroom at Shabbona School, 725 School St.

The Course is designed for children age 11 and older who are interested in acquiring the information and education needed for save babysitting, including interviewing for a babysitting job, choosing safe and age-appropriate toys and games, performing first aid, practicing diapering and feeding techniques, and handling bedtime issues.

Participants should bring their own lunch and an afternoon snack.

The class costs $60, and is limited to 10 students. Registration is available online at www.morrishospital.org/events.

MorrisGrundy County Front HeadlinesMorris Hospital
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News