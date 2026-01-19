Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Morris Herald-News

The Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Middle School 8th-grade boys basketball team wins the IVC West conference tournament

The Mazon-Verona-Kinsman 8th-grade boys basketball team won the IVC West conference tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 14, capturing the program's first 8th-grade championship in school history.

The Mazon-Verona-Kinsman 8th-grade boys basketball team won the IVC West conference tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 14, capturing the program's first 8th-grade championship in school history. (Photo Provided By Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Middle School)

By Marcus Jackson

The Mazon-Verona-Kinsman 8th-grade boys basketball team won the IVC West conference tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 14, capturing the program’s first 8th-grade championship in school history.

The Mavericks defeated Seneca 29-19 in the semifinal. Bryce Biros led MVK with 10 points and 3 steals, while Olin Field added 8 points and 5 rebounds. Cole Rowley scored 16 for Seneca.

In the championship game, MVK beat host Dwight 38-26. Field dominated with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Owen Pfeifer added 13 points. Levi Ochoa scored 12 for Dwight.

MorrisGrundy CountyIllinois Valley Front Headlines

Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network