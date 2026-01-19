The Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Middle School 8th-grade boys basketball team wins the IVC West conference tournament

The Mazon-Verona-Kinsman 8th-grade boys basketball team won the IVC West conference tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 14, capturing the program's first 8th-grade championship in school history. (Photo Provided By Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Middle School)

The Mazon-Verona-Kinsman 8th-grade boys basketball team won the IVC West conference tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 14, capturing the program’s first 8th-grade championship in school history.

The Mavericks defeated Seneca 29-19 in the semifinal. Bryce Biros led MVK with 10 points and 3 steals, while Olin Field added 8 points and 5 rebounds. Cole Rowley scored 16 for Seneca.

In the championship game, MVK beat host Dwight 38-26. Field dominated with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Owen Pfeifer added 13 points. Levi Ochoa scored 12 for Dwight.