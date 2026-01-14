Grundy County Sheriff’s Office seizes 10 pounds of methamphetamine in arrest of Iowa residents

Police dog Groot with 10 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 119 grams of suspected cocaine, and 20 grams of suspected cannabis, which were seized by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Sheriff's Office)

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office’s Pro-Active Unit arrested two Iowa residents Monday who were found to have 10 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 119 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of cannabis, and $3,675 in their car.

Arrested were Jessica Feddersen, 39, and Myron Powell, 47, both form Wilton, Iowa, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop on a 2023 Nissan Rogue with Florida registration near mile-marker 105 for a lane change violation.

Fedderson and Powell shared inconsistent stories, but denied a request to search the vehicle, according to police.

A K9 unit was called out, and the drug dog gave a positive indication of smelling narcotics in the vehicle, police said.

Officers found the methamphetamine in a plastic bag on the backseat floor, police said.

Powell attempted to get into the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and officers tased him before removing him from the vehicle and arresting him, police said

Powell and Fedderson were taken to the Grundy County Jail and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine over 900 grams and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 100 to 400 grams.

Powell was also charged with resisting arrest. He was also found to be on federal probation.

Police said both are being held in Grundy County jail pending a pre-trial hearing.