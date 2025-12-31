Radiological technologist Ainsley named Morris Hospital’s Fire Starter of the Month for December

Morris Hospital has named radiological technologist Allison Ainsley as its Fire Starter of the Month for December.

According to a Monday news release, Ainsley’s passion for health care started in high school, when she started thinking seriously about a career dedicated to helping others. She explored her options and found herself drawn to the technology used in radiology.

That interest, combined with a desire to make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives, set her path forward. Ainsley received three nominations for Fire Starter.

“Allison is a great employee who goes above and beyond to help her co-workers. She is always advocating on behalf of her peers and is passionate about helping others,” said Jeff Thompson, manager of imaging services. “She is incredibly intelligent and has a bright future ahead of her.”

Ainsley, a Streator resident, said Morris Hospital felt like home even before she joined, as she completed her clinical rotations there while attending Kankakee Community College.

“When I was doing my clinical rotations, I saw firsthand how well everyone worked together in the department, and I really liked seeing that,” Ainsley said. “I also really liked how Morris Hospital structures the radiology department because everyone gets to do a wide variety of imaging and isn’t stuck in one niche area.”

Ainsley said her favorite part of her job is a combination of the people she works with and the impact her work has on patient care. She said she takes pride in producing high-quality images that aid diagnosis and treatment, knowing her work helps physicians provide the best possible care.

“I am lucky to work with so many wonderful people that I consider friends,” Ainsley said. “I like being able to provide quality images that help doctors treat our patients. Being able to do that makes me feel like I’m really making an impact.”