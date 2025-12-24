Grundy Area PADS seeks community input regarding plans for a future winter shelter

Earlier this year, Grundy Area PADS moved to 1409 N. Division St. in Morris. (Photo provided by Janice Grant)

Grundy Area PADS is seeking input from the community in Morris regarding the construction of a future winter shelter for those in need in the city.

PADS has a survey available on its website, https://www.grundypads.org.

“Your messages that are coming in are powerful,” said Phil Wardlow, a board member for Grundy Area PADS.

PADS employee Meghan Kelly said she’s the person who organizes the responses as they come in, and she removes all identifying information before sharing the results with the rest of the employee and board.

“Most responses so far express strong support for a winter shelter,” Wardlow said. “People are telling us things like no one should have to sleep in the cold.”

Kelly said she regularly sees Morris residents with no place to stay during severe weather. She said she is also hearing concerns about safety, attracting people from other counties, and the possibility of more visible homelessness.

“Our winter shelter is designed to serve Grundy County residents who are already here, not to attract an influx from counties surrounding Grundy County,” Wardlow said. “A structured shelter actually reduces people sleeping in parks and public spaces, and gives them a place to go.”

Wardlow said with trained staff and professional support, PADS can address safety while caring for the community.

Wardlow said PADS is equally grateful for critical comments, as it helps the organization understand their perspective.