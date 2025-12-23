Morris Hospital’s Tara Camp wins DAISY Award

Morris Hospital is recognizing Tara Camp, a registered nurse in the family birthing suites, as the winner of its inaugural DAISY award.

According to a news release, the DAISY award is an internationally recognized honor that celebrates nurses for exceptional, compassionate care. It was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who was moved by the care and compassion shown to their entire family while their son was in the hospital.

Here’s what a patient nominating Camp had to say:

“During our labor and delivery experience, Tara demonstrated extraordinary compassion and professionalism that made an unforgettable impact. What truly stood out was Tara’s ability to blend her clinical skills with genuine human kindness. She provided reassurance during moments of uncertainty and celebrated milestones with us as if she were part of our family. Because of Tara’s care, the birth of our daughter was everything we hoped it would be, safe, supported, and filled with joy. Tara carries the true spirit of nursing, and we feel incredibly fortunate that she was part of one of the most important moments of our lives.”

The next DAISY award will go out during the first quarter of 2026. Nominations are accepted from patients, family members, staff, and physicians who have experienced or witnessed a nurse providing extraordinary, compassionate care.

To nominate a nurse, paper nomination forms are available at the DAISY boxes throughout the hospital’s main campus and healthcare centers, or at morrishospital.org.