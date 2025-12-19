Shaw Local

Morris Theatre Guild to host auditions for its production of ‘Steel Magnolias’

The Morris Theatre Guild in Morris, Ill. It's a brick building with a green tin roof and a sign that reads "Morris Theatre Guild". There are two bushes in front of it.

Morris Theatre Guild (Michael Urbanec)

By Marcus Jackson

The Morris Theatre Guild will hold upcoming auditions for its production of “Steel Magnolias.”

Auditions will take place at the theater, located at 516 W Illinois Ave. from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

More information is available at morristheatreguild.org/auditions.

The production seeks six women for the following roles:

Truvy Jones (40s): Owner of a small-town beauty salon with a big personality and huge heart. She knows everyone’s business and loves making others look fabulous.

Anelle Dupuy-Desoto (19): New to town and seeking work as a hair stylist at Truvy’s salon. She is shy, creative, and gracious toward the women she meets.

Clairee Belcher (66): Wealthy widow of the former mayor. She is sarcastic, loves to laugh and poke fun, and is a lifelong friend of Ouiser.

Ouiser (pronounced “Weezer”) Boudreaux (66). Wealthy curmudgeon. Acerbic but loveable. Unique personality and sense of humor. Lifelong friend to Clairee; the two of them act like bickering siblings.

Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie (25): Excited bride-to-be and daughter of M’Lynn. Kind and hopeful, she loves the color pink and has Type 1 diabetes but refuses to be seen as fragile.

M’Lynn Eatenton (50s): Shelby’s mother. Loving but over-protective, she feels the need to control everything and meddles from a place of love, especially regarding her daughter’s health.

