Morris firefighter and EMT Aron Jaime dead after crash on Saturday morning

The Will County Coroner’s Office announced that Aron Jaime, a firefighter and EMT with the Morris Fire Protection District, died after a vehicle crash on Saturday.

Jaime was a Joliet resident, and he’d been a member of the district for 10 years. He became a full-time firefighter in May.

“He was a valued member of the district and will be remembered not only for his professionalism and dedication, but also for his personality and smile that could light up the darkest corner,” reads a Monday Facebook post from the Morris Fire Protection District.

Jaime’s visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Tezak Funeral Home, and a chapel service will take place at 7 p.m. with cremation rights to follow.

Laurie Summers, Will County Coroner, said in a news release that Jaime was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. Saturday. The crash took place on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 125.

The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police.