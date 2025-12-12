Grundy County approves 2.65% hike in tax levy

The Grundy County collects its 2025 levy on property taxes paid by property owners in 2026. (Illustration file)

The Grundy County Board approved a $15,184,150 tax levy on Tuesday, a 2.65% increase from the 2024 tax levy.

Development Director Alec Macdonald said this increase, based on preliminary assessments, will still decrease the county’s tax rate by around 6% this year, which would result in the lowest tax rate since 2001.

Macdonald said the levy amounts presented were approved during the November meeting. The levy was broken up into categories, and each was approved unanimously.

The county approved a $5,957,000 levy for the general fund, $2.1 million for the county highway fund, $400,000 for the county bridge fund, $10,000 for the tuberculosis fund, $1.2 million for the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, $1,150,000 for social security, $875,000 for federal aid matching, $2.1 million for liability insurance, $1,387,150 for bonds and interest, and $5,000 for unemployment insurance.