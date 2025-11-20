Sen. Rezin helps lead energy policy discussions at task force meeting in Washington

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, has served as co-chair of the State Legislatures’ Energy Supply Task Force since 2022. (Provided by office of state Sen. Sue Rezin)

State Sen. Sue Rezin. R-Morris, traveled to Washington, D.C. to lead a two-day series of discussions with lawmakers, utility leaders, grid operators, and energy experts from across the country.

Rezin has served as co-chair of the National Conference of State Legislatures’ (NCSL) Energy Supply Task Force since 2022.

The Task Force convened Nov. 17–18 to examine the challenges facing America’s energy systems.

The task force reviewed “skyrocketing electricity demand, the strain of rapid data center growth, grid reliability, cybersecurity threats, wildfire mitigation, and the need for cost-conscious energy planning,” a news release from Rezin’s office stated.

Rezin co-chaired multiple sessions throughout the meeting, including panels on energy infrastructure, reliability and affordability, and a capstone discussion on wildfire policy and grid resilience, the release stated. The conference also included federal briefings and a visit to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

“This Task Force brings together policymakers and industry experts to share best practices, improve transparency, and work toward solutions that keep energy affordable and reliable for families everywhere,” Rezin said in the release.

Rezin noted that Illinois is experiencing some of the fastest industrial and data-center growth in the Midwest, putting new pressure on a grid already facing plant retirements and policy-driven generation shutdowns.

“Other states are acting quickly to build new nuclear and expand reliable generation, and Illinois must do the same,” Rezin said in the release.

The meeting featured briefings from national energy organizations, including the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, American Public Power Association, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, American Gas Association, and the Nuclear Energy Institute.

Topics included security of natural gas infrastructure, financing energy generation projects, utility-sector preparedness, and the emerging impact of artificial intelligence on electricity demand.