Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to buckle up, drive sober over Thanksgiving holiday

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office will join the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement agencies in a statewide effort to curb dangerous driving during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The enforcement campaign, running Nov. 21 to Dec. 2, will focus on seat belt compliance, speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving related to alcohol or drugs, including cannabis.

The initiative is part of the statewide “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns.

“Thanksgiving brings more vehicles, longer trips and more festivities,” Deputy Chief Paul Clampitt said news release from the sheriff’s office.

“Seat belts remain one of the simplest and most effective ways to save your life in a crash. We’re asking every driver and passenger to buckle up, every trip, every time — and to make a plan for a sober ride before the celebrations begin. If you drink alcohol or use cannabis, don’t drive," Clampitt said.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging drivers to plan ahead by choosing a sober driver or arranging rideshare transportation, offering alcohol-free options when hosting gatherings, and avoiding driving after using cannabis because its effects may be delayed and impair judgment.

Officials also advise motorists to report suspected impaired drivers by safely pulling over and calling 911. Ensuring all vehicle occupants wear seat belts remains a top priority of the campaign.

The enforcement effort is funded through federal traffic safety grants administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and aligns with statewide road safety initiatives, including “It’s Not a Game,” the release said.