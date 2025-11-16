Morris Hospital recognized with A grade from national safety watchdog group

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers announced Thursday that it has received and A on the fall 2025 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

The Leapfrog Safety Grade is a national distinction granted by an independent, nonprofit watchdog organization that “recognizes a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.”

Letter grades are assigned twice annually to hospitals based on over 30 performance measures related to errors, accidents, injuries, and infections and hospitals’ system used to prevent them.

Fall 2025’s rankings reflect incidents between July 2021 and December 2024. It is the third consecutive year period in which Morris Hospital received an A ranking, according to the hospital announcement.

“Every day our clinical and professional teams work to ensure our patient experience and quality of care is the best it can be,” said Morris Hospital Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive Kimberly Landers in the announcement.

“Achieving an A grade from Leapfrog every six months requires a commitment to continuous improvement, as the targets are always moving higher and higher, making it even more difficult to obtain an A each grading period,” Landers said.

Morris Hospital is one 35 Hospitals in Illinois to receive an A grade out of 109 institutions reviewed by the Leapfrog Group.

“The entire senior team and Board of Directors at Morris Hospital is so very pleased with our patient outcomes and quality scores,” said Landers. “We are especially proud of our zero hospital acquired central line infections and inpatient Nursing Communication scores, both which recently received national recognition. Morris Hospital is here to improve the health of our community, and we want to ensure we do the right things for our patients every day.”

In addition to its main hospital building in Morris, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Garner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. All the facilities are included in the ranking.

Full grade details for Morris Hospital, and all other Illinois hospitals, are available at hospitalsafetygrade.org.