Deer hunters reminded to keep safety in mind when using tree stands

The 2025 Illinois firearm deer season dates are Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 4-7. (Associated Press file photo)

As hunters across Illinois prepare for the upcoming firearm deer season, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) urges them to use safety harnesses when hunting from tree stands in the field.

Tree stands are the number one source of hunting-related accidents and fatalities in Illinois, according to the IDNR.

In 2024, 70% of hunting incidents reported to IDNR were the result of tree stand-related accidents, including failure to use a fall arrest system, the state agency said in a news release.

“Above all else, the Illinois Conservation Police want to make sure every hunter makes it back home safely after each outing,” Jed Whitchurch, director of IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement, said in the release. “While we encourage hunters to enjoy their time outdoors and achieve their goals, staying alert and prioritizing safety is essential. A great hunt starts and ends with smart choices.”

Tree stand falls, often from heights of 20 to 30 feet, can cause significant injuries, including broken bones, spinal damage, paralysis, concussions, organ injuries, internal bleeding, sprains, cuts, and bruises., the IDNR said.

Most of these injuries are preventable by using fall arrest systems, avoiding drug and alcohol use, and making sure the tree stand equipment is in good working order.

“Tree stand injuries are largely preventable when hunters use reliable fall arrest gear and inspect every part of their stand before climbing,” Whitchurch said. “The thrill of the hunt should never come at the cost of your health, and that is why the Illinois Conservation Police urge hunters to make safety their first step, every single time.”

Tree stand-related falls in previous years:

2024: 15, one of which was fatal

2023: 17, three of which were fatal

2022: 6

2021: 13

Tree stand safety tips include:

Use a fall arrest system that includes a safety harness and follow the manufacturer’s guidelines that come with it.

Inspect the tree stand for wear and tear before each use.

Use a haul line to bring up unloaded firearms, bows, and other hunting equipment.

Take a cell phone.

Tell a friend or loved one where you intend to hunt and when you intend to return.

Avoid drug or alcohol use before and during hunting.

For more information about hunting safety, visit IDNR’s hunter safety website.