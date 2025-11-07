Grundy Bank to host Scholarship Essay Contest for local high school seniors

Grundy Bank has announced a scholarship essay competition for local high school seniors.

Students are invited to participate in the annual Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) Foundation for Community Banking Scholarship Program. The statewide essay-writing competition aims to increase public awareness of the important contributions community banks make to the people and businesses they serve.

Grundy Bank, a member of the CBAI, is sponsoring the local portion of the contest and encourages area high school seniors to submit essays on the theme, “How has your local community bank impacted you or someone you know?”

Essays must not exceed one page in length, must be double-spaced, and written in Times New Roman, 10–12-point font. Entries are due to Grundy Bank’s Marketing Director, Ava Terry, by Monday, February 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Selected essays will then be forwarded to the CBAI Foundation for statewide judging.

“The essay contest is a fantastic opportunity for students to reflect on how community banks make a difference in their own lives,” Grundy Bank’s Marketing Director, Ava Terry, said in a news release. “We’re proud to support local students in their educational goals while also helping them recognize the value of community-based banking.”

The CBAI Foundation for Community Banking, established in 1996, will award a top statewide prize of $1,000 per year for up to four years of higher education. In addition, up to 11 regional first-place winners will each receive $1,000, and 12 second-place winners will receive $500. The high school of the overall statewide winner will also receive a $500 award.

Based in Springfield, the Community Bankers Association of Illinois represents nearly 250 Illinois-chartered banks and thrifts. The organization and its Foundation work to promote the value of locally owned community banks and to support the continuing education of Illinois students.

For more information about the contest and to access the contest packet, visit grundy.bank → About → Financial Literacy. Both the essay and contest packet must be emailed to aterry@grundy.bank with the subject line: CBAI Essay Contest – [Your Name] – [Your School].