Coal City Unit 1 approves annexation Early Childhood Center, farmland behind Coal City Unit 1 office

The Village of Coal City and the Coal City Unit 1 School Board have approved the annexation of the Coal City Early Childhood Center at 755 S. Carbon Hill Road and the farmland behind the Coal City Unit 1 district office.

Superintendent Chris Spencer told the school board that thisd allows the Village of Coal City to move forward with their annexation.

“This allows us to move forward in talking to the village,” Spencer said. “They approached us and asked if we were interested in it being annexed.”

Spencer said this land being annexed will help the district if it ever comes time to build on the farmland. It’ll be easier to get the district tied into the sewer and water cystems.

Spencer said he’ll contact Village Administrator Matt Fritz next to ask what the next thing he needs from the district is.