Morris Hospital welcomes new cardiologist

Morris Hospital is welcoming board-certified interventional cardiologist Dr. Jibran Rana to its group of cardiovascular specialists.

Patients can see Rana for a wide range of cardiac and vascular conditions, such as heart disease, hypertension, arrhythmias, heart failure, peripheral artery disease, valvular disease, cardiomyopathy, congenital heart disease, and more.

Rana’s office hours will be in Dwight at 101 S. Prairie Avenue, Morris at 1345 Edwards Street, and Ottawa at 1703 Polaris Circle.

He performs advanced testing and procedures in the cath lab at Morris Hospital, including angiography, percutaneous coronary interventions, and endovascular therapies.

Rana received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, Dominica, and completed an internal medicine residency at University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, Las Vegas, NV. He completed a fellowship in cardiology at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, followed by a fellowship in interventional and structural cardiology at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Brown Mill, New Jersey, with a focus on advanced coronary and peripheral interventions as well as structural heart therapies.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Rana, call 815-705-1000. For more information, visit morrishospital.org/cvspecialists.