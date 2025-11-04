Joyce: Highlighting infrastructure funding and grant opportunities

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, speaks at a kick-off event for the Kankakee River sediment removal project at the Aroma Park boat ramp on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Joyce secured a $1 million grant from the state for Kankakee County for the project. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Last month, I had the honor of delivering the keynote address at the Illinois NAACP state convention, where I emphasized a message that has guided my work throughout my career: communication is the key to progress. Whether we are navigating differences in our neighborhoods, between community members and law enforcement, or across party lines in Springfield, honest and respectful dialogue builds the trust needed to solve problems.

I reflected on the leadership of my friend Theodis Pace, who for years has convened monthly conversations between law enforcement and community members in Kankakee. These meetings aren’t always easy, but they prevent misunderstandings from escalating and create the relationships that make real solutions possible. That same spirit of communication and bridge-building is critical not just in our communities, but in every aspect of how we govern and grow together.

Illinois is currently undertaking the largest multi-year infrastructure program in state history, made possible through the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan. This six-year, $50.6 billion program is transforming roads, bridges, transit, aviation, freight and passenger rail, waterways, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations across all 102 counties.

For 2026, I secured over $90 million in investments to build and repair infrastructure in the South Suburbs and the greater Kankakee area. From Wilmington to Park Forest, these projects will improve road safety and create good-paying local jobs. This funding reflects a bipartisan commitment to improving our state’s aging infrastructure, and we are seeing that commitment become reality year by year.

I also want to highlight new funding opportunities for local businesses and organizations. The Tourism Attraction Grant Program is making $4.4 million available statewide to help communities attract more visitors and strengthen local economies. Grants range from $15,000 to $200,000 and can support new attractions or enhance existing ones. Applications are open through November 3, and technical assistance is available through the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. This is a great opportunity for communities in District 40 to showcase their unique assets — whether it’s historic downtowns, local festivals, or recreational spaces — and welcome more people to explore what our region has to offer. Closer to home, I joined families and young readers at a pizza party celebrating our summer reading program. Encouraging literacy from a young age helps students succeed in school and beyond. Thank you to all the families who participated and to the parents, educators, and volunteers who helped foster a love of reading in children across the district.

From major infrastructure investments to tourism grants, from encouraging dialogue to celebrating education, this month reminds us of the power of communication and community investment. Whether it’s building roads or building trust, progress happens when we work together.

As always, I encourage residents to stay in touch with my office for updates on projects, programs, and legislative initiatives. You can reach us at 708-756-0882, visit www.senatorpatrickjoyce.com, or follow me on Facebook to stay informed about everything we’re building together.

Senator Patrick Joyce D-Essex, 40th State Senate District