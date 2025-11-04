Community Pulse: Grundy County Land Use efforts in Fall 2025

The weather is colder, and the beauty of the fall colors is upon all of us. Darker days for us as winter approaches may be great days to get out and get that needed fresh air while walking or taking a walk with your best buddy, the family dog.

The Land Use Department would like to help you with some ideas to help winterize, share with others less fortunate for the holidays, and enjoy the beauty of the outside more.

Environmental and Resource Conservation Office (ERCO):

Toy Drive:

Our annual Gently Used Children’s Toy Drive will begin on November 17 and run through December 12th. All Grundy County libraries will be participating along with our Administration Building as collection locations. We thank the libraries for their help, Parke Point for washing the stuffed animals, and Morris Hospital for providing boxes. All toys will be provided for children who are less fortunate in time for the holidays.

Outdoor gardens:

As gardens are finishing their year, some perennials and smaller bushes still need some care before the great hibernation. Raking leaves is a chore that gets us all out to enjoy the weather, but before all those leaves are put into Kraft bags for the last landscape pickup, they could be used for other things.

Consider taking those leaves and adding them as mulch under bushes or outdoor plants. For small plants, add an enclosure of a wire cone or chicken wire to fill with the leaves that will help them through the winter. Adding mulched leaves as garden cover helps to keep the soil cooler when the temperatures near spring start to fluctuate. Those temperature swings may cause the plants to prematurely start growing. However, when the cold comes back shortly after, the plant freezes.

Leaving flower gardens that still have seed heads for wildlife feeds the birds that winter here the needed nutrients, and the stalks provide cover and shelter from the wind and cold.

All mulched leaves through the winter will compost down and provide a good nutrients to the soil for plants in spring.

Composting all year round:

Composting is not just from March through November; you can take all kitchen vegetable and fruit scraps out to your composters in the winter as well. The freezing temperatures and then thaw in the spring help those materials to decompose well and become the compost materials that you will need for your gardens.

Open burning:

Open burning is allowed in Grundy County but must follow these specific requirements:

1) Only between October 15th through May 1st on weekdays from 10 AM to 7:00 PM and weekends from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

2) Only dry landscape materials generated from the site may be burned.

3) Winds need to be less than 10 mph.

4) Burning shall be located 20 feet from any building or structure on the adjacent property.

5) Burning should have an extinguishing method and always supervised.

Thanksgiving sustainability:

This Thanksgiving, consider giving thanks for our earth and the resources we have by employing some of these ideas:

- Use cloth napkins and tablecloths, cutlery, dishes, and glasses.

- Buy just enough food so as not to waste any.

- If there are leftovers, give them to guests by having reusable containers for them.

Season ideas for the holidays:

Consider giving gifts back to our earth this holiday season by purchasing things for loved ones that have a minimal impact on the earth. Purchasing gifts that give funding to a vetted organization is always a great idea for those who have everything. Make edible gifts of bread or cookies that will be enjoyed by others as gifts. Gift cards, and lessons in art or music are always appreciated, especially during the winter months. Giving the gift of our time to others is a gift that is so needed today, whether it is for a loved one or others who need our care and love this season.

Chimney cleaning:

Using the fireplace or wood-burning stove is perfect for this time of the year and throughout the winter months. However, maintenance and cleaning should be a part of the use of these wonderful wood burners.

Throughout the burning season, the chimney may become dirty with layers of creosote. Creosote is caused by an excessive amount of smoke through the chimney, which, when the air in the chimney cools, attaches to the sides of the chimney and causes layers of material that can catch fire. This creosote layering can occur when species of wood other than hardwood are used, fires are too small and not often enough, and if other materials are burned that have high moisture content. To ensure that the wood that you are burning is properly dried, check to see that the bark of the pieces comes off easily, and make sure that the wood that is supplied is properly stacked to allow air circulation around the pieces.

There are several local chimney sweeps that will come and complete this service while also checking for any damage to the unit and flu.

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors:

Fall is a good time to replace the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. It is recommended that batteries should be replaced at least every six months. A good way to remember is that when you change the time on your clocks in the house for daylight savings time, your batteries are changed as well.

Check windows, doors, and framing:

Heating for the winter is expensive, and to protect that heated air from leaving your home, check windows, doors, and framing around the outside of your home. Cracks should be caulked with an exterior for 30 years, and if windows or doors are in poor condition, consider their replacement with new, efficient doors and windows. Weather stripping around door openings is a great idea to keep drafts out of the house. In addition, check and see that all insulation in attic spaces is lying flat to provide the thermal value to keep heat in your home.

Indoor air quality:

Fall is a good time to replace the filter in your furnace and add one that has good allergen filtration if your family has issues with allergies. Air-cleaning machines that contain ultraviolet light to kill any microbes and mold will help, especially in sleeping rooms. In addition, consider cleaners that are easier on the respiratory system of your family.

Please check our Green Guide, which is online under the Grundy County Land Use Department webpage’s ERCO tab. It includes a lot of information on difficult-to-recycle materials. Please call us if there are any questions. Feel free to contact me, Heidi Miller, by phone or email, 815-941-3229 or hmiller@grundycountyil.gov.

Thank you, Grundy County, for being good stewards of the earth.