MyEyeDr opens in Coal City

The myeyedr. team in Coal City celebrated their office and Grundy County Chamber membership with a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 17. The team, Village of Coal City representatives and Chamber staff and members joined them in the celebration. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Village of Coal City and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce welcomed MyEyeR to the community, a new eyecare office.

Formerly known as J. Micetich, OD & Associates, MyEyeDr is owned by Dr. Jonathan Micetich and is located at 20 E. North St. in Coal City. The office employs 10 associates and four doctors.

“We have been in business for 23 years. We have grown with the community and treat all ages,” Micetich said in a news release.

“We started the practice in October 2002 on South Broadway. Rapid growth created the need to move to a larger office. Our growth has continued, and we have added more doctors and staff to accommodate the growth. Joining MyEyeDr has expanded our reach and ability to care for the community and region,” he continued.

The office specializes in medical eye health exams, glasses, contacts, pre-op and post-op cataracts, eye infection treatments, foreign body removal, and school exams.

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Village of Coal City celebrated MyEyeDr with a ribbon cutting in September.

“The Coal City area is fortunate to have such an experienced team to care for their vision. Their service and care are evident upon your arrival. We are honored to have them as Chamber members,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

MyEyeDr is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment visit myeyedr.com or call 815-634-4825.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.