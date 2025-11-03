Shaw Local

Morris’s Tyler Davis received stipend for research project at Nebraska

A generic photo of schoolbooks and an apple. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Michael Urbanec

Tyler Davis, who is from Morris, is among 160 University of Nebraska undergraduates to receive a stipend to participate in research with a faculty member during the fall and spring semesters.

Davis is a senior majoring in statistics and data analytics, and will participate in "Association of t (14;18) Chromosomal Translocation with Subtypes of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma" as part of Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experiences Program, a program that supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research and creative activities.

Students receive $3,600 to engage in research or creative activities for 10 hours per week, and projects span disciplines from engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, art and art history, and more.

