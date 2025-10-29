Minooka Community High School exploring stronger windows for building security

Officials within Minooka Community High School District 111 are in the preliminary stages of considering a safety enhancement that could serve as an added safeguard if a weapons-related emergency situation ever were to arise.

Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer reported on a recent safety product demonstration he attended at Minooka 111’s monthly board of education meeting. Clear Armor, a Grayslake-based firm specializing in security system installations, initiated the event.

Product demonstrations, which took place at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department’s shooting range on Oct. 9, included a laminate that goes on glass to prevent bullets from penetrating windows.

“It is a very interesting product, when you talk about buying time and being able to get people to safe places,” Schiffbauer said as he recounted the demonstration at the Oct. 15 board meeting.

As with any addition to school infrastructure, one factor — cost — could determine whether a product on par with what Clear Armor is proposing might be installed on MCHS’ windows across both campuses.

“This is something that we are going to continue to look into,” Schiffbauer said. “It is expensive.”

Tentative figures point to a cost of $200,000 to $300,000 to install the window security product at the south campus, Schiffbauer added. A cost estimate reportedly is being formulated at the central campus, which has been noted to have a sizable amount of glass in the cafeteria.

Schiffbauer said he might recommend applying surplus funds — if they are in play — from current construction work toward the proposed security upgrades.

“When we get to the end of our project next summer, if there’s some room left in that budget based on where we are at with our contingencies, there might be the ability to build this in,” Schiffbauer said.

In other business Oct. 15, the Minooka 111 board of education:

-Heard a report from Schiffbauer on an upcoming event, Coffee and Connection, that is designed to enhance community dialogue. It will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 7, in the MCHS board room.

Schiffbauer, who will lead the Coffee and Connection event, said it will serve as a venue for him to meet in an informal setting with community members about school-related matters. Coffee and Connection is one of multiple initiatives within Minooka 111’s strategic plan.

-Discussed a list of more than two-dozen high school courses that might be added, modified or removed from the list of available offerings in the 2026-27 school year.

The courses fall within a number of departments, including career and technical education, math, physical education/health/driver’s education, social studies and world language.

The supplied list to the board came in the form of a first reading. A final, definitive vote via a second reading on administrators’ recommended changes could come during Minooka 111’s November board meeting.

-Discussed a preliminary list of new equipment that might be purchased for new spaces within the south and central campuses in conjunction with the construction work that is taking place.

An estimated $1.35 million in new equipment was included in the preliminary tally. The furniture is to be installed in the career and technical office and classrooms; workshop areas for automotive, construction and welding; woodshop and fieldhouse or athletics, the weight room and the wellness area.