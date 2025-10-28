Morris Hospital names Molly Doughty October Fire Starter of the Month

Morris Hospital has named Utica resident Molly Doughty, a life safety coordinator, its Fire Starter of the Month for October.

According to the Monday news release, Doughty earned the honor thanks to her excellence, commitment and team player-attitude.

Jeff Brodbeck, assistant vice president of professional services, described Doughty as a remarkable team member.

“Molly is often the person answering the phone in Facilities when people need assistance, and she always goes above and beyond to help address the needs of other departments,” Brodbeck said. “She’s incredibly organized, proactive, and rarely needs to be asked to do something because she’s already pushing ahead and getting things done. She is incredibly deserving of being selected for the Fire Starter award.”

According to the news release, working at Morris Hospital was a long-time coming for Doughty. She developed her relationship with Morris Hospital’s EMS staff while working for the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency. She decided to apply for a position after learning more about Morris Hospital.

“In all honesty, I don’t remember which position I applied for,” Doughty said. “All I knew was that I wanted to work at Morris Hospital, and I feel lucky to have ended up in the position I have today.”

Doughty found her place in the facilities department, where she uses her problem-solving skills to think creatively and find solutions. She said she loves the variety of her job.

“Doing this work makes you feel a little bit like a gopher because I’m always doing a little bit of this and a little bit of that,” Doughty said. “Each day when I come into work, I know the day I have today will be totally different from the day I had yesterday or the day I’ll have tomorrow. I like that.”

Doughty was nominated by previous Fire Starter Joanna Mueller, who praised her professionalism and commitment to excellent customer service, according to the news release.

“Molly is the frontline face of Facilities, and she treats everyone with respect while always providing outstanding customer service. I would even say she’s a role model for customer service,” Mueller said. “She’s an incredibly hard worker and a true team player. Her work behind the scenes with other departments is rarely seen, but it’s incredibly important to our organization.”