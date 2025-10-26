Grundy Bank VP represents bank at Illinois Bankers Association Conference

Ashley Speed, Grundy Bank's vice president, on the stage during the IBA's conference in Springfield. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

Ashley Speed, Grundy Bank’s vice president, was a featured panelist at the Illinois Bankers Association’s 25th annual Women in Banking Conference over the weekend on Oct. 2 and 3 in Springfield.

Speed spoke as part of a panel discussion titled “The Power of Women in Banking: Stories of Impact and Leadership” alongside fellow honorees from the IBA’s 2024 Women in Banking Awards. She was named the 2024 Woman on the Rise, an award that recognizes emerging women in leadership positions that make significant impacts in their organization and community.

I was honored to join a panel of such inspiring women in banking,” Speed said. “By sharing my experiences, I hope to empower and uplift other women in the industry. Like many, I juggle the demands of a full-time career and personal life, and I believe it’s important to show that success is possible without sacrificing either role.”

The panel was moderated by Anne Schutt of Midwestern Securities Trading Company, and it featured four influential women in banking who shared stories of overcoming challenges, driving positive change and the leadership positions that shaped their professional journeys, according to a news release.

“We are incredibly proud of Ashley for being invited to represent the bank at such a respected event,” said Kevin Olson, President and CEO of Grundy Bank. “She did so with poise and professionalism, sharing her inspiring journey of working her way up from a teller to Vice President—all while building a fulfilling personal life. Her story is a testament to hard work and perseverance.”

The annual conference brings leading women from across the banking industry for professional development, networking and inspiration.