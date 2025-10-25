Morris Hospital adds GI services to Ottawa

Nurse Practitioner Stephanie Mickley, who will not be practicing at Morris Hospital in Ottawa. (Sarah Peterson)

Morris Hospital announced Thursday that it is expanding care in Ottawa by adding gastroenterology services to Ottawa.

Stephanie Mickley, an advanced practice registered nurse, will start seeing patients at 1300 Starfire Drive in Ottawa immediately.

Mickely provides care for a wide range of digestive health concerns, including abdominal pain, heartburn, acid reflux, bloating, irregular bowel movements and hemorrhoids. She also specializes in treating complex conditions such as Barrett’s esophagus, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and lymphocytic colitis.

“I want people to know that there is so much we can do to help with gastrointestinal and digestive issues,” Mickley said. “I understand people can feel shy when discussing symptoms with a provider, but there’s no reason to feel embarrassed. We ask questions to help get us closer to addressing the symptoms and helping patients return to normal.”

Mickley has more than 27 years of nursing experience, including 14 years dedicated to gastroenterology. She became a certified nurse practitioner in 2020.

Morris Hospital Gastroenterology also includes Gastroenterologist Dr. Afreen Hyder. Patients can schedule an appointment in Morris or Ottawa by calling 815-941-9320. To learn more, visit morrishospital.org/gastro.