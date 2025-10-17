Lee Family Martial Arts donates $3,000 to Children’s Heart Foundation

Lee Family Martial Arts in Morris donated $3,000 to the Children’s Heart Foundation after it the school held its first ever Taekwondo competition fundraiser.

According to a news release, the event brought together students, families, and community members in a celebration of martial arts, teamwork, and giving back.

Cindy Adams, a representative with the Children’s Heart Foundation, visited the school to receive the donation from Master Changmin Lee, the head instructor. Funds will support research and awareness for children with congenital heart defects.

“This competition was a milestone for our school—not only in showcasing our students’ hard work and spirit, but also in giving back to a cause that touches so many families,” Master Lee said. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who participated and helped make this possible.”

Lee Family Martial Arts plans to make the Taekwondo competition an annual fundraising tradition, with the intent of increasing its charitable impact in the years ahead.

Lee Family Martial Arts was founded in 2012, and has since been dedicated to teaching traditional Hapkido and Taekwondo with an emphasis on discipline, respect and community involvement.

For more information, call Lee at 815-416-1006 or email lfmusa2012@gmail.com.