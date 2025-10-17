Channahon police arrest 5 for allegedly stealing from Amazon facility

The Channahon Police Department arrested five suspects Wednesday after two witnesses reported seeing six or seven people removing large boxes from the Amazon facility at 23714 Amoco Road near South Bradley Street.

Raequan Williams, 28, Harvey, Shaquetta Capps, 31, South Holland, Stephaun Dennis, 29, all of Chicago, Malcolm Meeks, 23, of Chicago and Aqeel Bell, 27, of South Holland, were all arrested after a chase, Channahon police said.

Police said officers approached the Amazon facility to find a U-Haul van and a silver SUV speeding away from the area. Officers followed both onto Interstate 55 heading north, where another officer used tire deflation devices on the U-Haul just north of U.S. Route 6, police said.

Officers followed the van until it stopped, arresting two suspects near Briggs Street, according to police.

The silver SUV was disabled at Briggs Street, and the vehicle stopped. Three of the four suspects were tkan into custody. One suspect remains at large, police said.

Over $30,000 in proceeds were recovered from the vehicles, according to police.

All five suspects were charged with theft, resisting arrest, and aggravated fleeing of a police officer, according to police.

They were transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. The investigation is currently active.