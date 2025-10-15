New primary care provider joins Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers

Amanda Maddox, an advanced practice registered nurse, is with Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers announces the addition of a new family medicine provider.

Amanda Maddox, an advanced practice registered nurse, is providing primary care for patients of all ages at the Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital located at 1345 Edwards St. in Morris.

Patients can see Maddox for the diagnosis and treatment of illness, routine checkups, physicals, preventive care, health risk assessments, immunizations, and personalized counseling on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, according to a news release from the hospital.

A long-time resident of Morris, Maddox says she chose to establish at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers because of her strong community ties.

“My husband’s family has lived in Morris for three generations, so we love being part of this community and raising our son here,” Maddox stated in the release. “Because I’m part of the community and a Morris Hospital patient myself, I understand how important it is to have access to quality care.”

Maddox is looking forward to building long-term relationships with her patients.

“I want my patients to feel heard and supported in their health journey,” she said in the release. “My goal is to meet them where they are and help them live healthier, longer lives.”

Morris Hospital is located at 150 W. High St. in Morris.

Serving patients from 29 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca.

For more information, go to www.morrishospital.org.