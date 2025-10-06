Morris Hospital adds prenatal exercise class

Morris Hospital is offering a new prenatal exercise class from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesdays at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave.

The class is free and does not require a YMCA membership to participate.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, regular exercise during pregnancy benefits both the mother and the baby by reducing back pain, easing constipation, promoting healthy weight gain during pregnancy, strengthening the heart and blood vessels, and decreasing the risk of gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and cesearan delivery. The class is being taught by a certified pre- and postnatal coach from Morris Hospital.

Those interested should sign up at the YMCA front desk up to 90 minutes before the start of the class. Class size is limited to the first 20 participants.

For more information, contact Morris Hospital Wellness Manager Becca Evola at 815-705-7385.