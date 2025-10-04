Morris Hospital hosts community blood drive Friday, Oct. 10

Morris Hospital is hosting a blood drive with the Versiti Blood Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, at conference rooms 2 and 3 at the hospital, 150 W. High Street.

Donors are helping replenish the local supply of blood, and all blood types are needed.

Donors must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and be free from cold or flu symptoms the day of donation. 16-year-olds may donate with approval from a parent or guardian.

Donation takes about an hour, including registration, a brief medical screening, blood collection, and refreshments.

Donors should bring a photo ID with proof of age. Those planning to donate should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

To schedule an appointment, call Morris Hospital at 815-705-7386 or visit morrishospital.org/events and select “Donate Blood.” Walk-ins are welcome.