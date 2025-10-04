Morris Hospital dietitian discusses heart healthy diet

Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA are hosting a heart-healthy diet program from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 2200 W. Dupont Ave.

The program is open to the community and does not require a YMCA membership to attend.

A registered dietitian from Morris Hospital will present on the topic “Low Sodium for Disease Management.” Low-sodium diets can be helpful in managing multiple health conditions, including chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, and cirrhosis. In addition to learning how to reduce sodium in the diet, participants will see a live low-sodium meal preparation demonstration.

To register, call the Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or visit morrishospital.org/events and select the “nutrition” category.