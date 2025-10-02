Morris Lions putting on annual fall classic car show this weekend

The Morris Lions Club is hosting its annual fall classic car show at the Grundy County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4 and 5. (Provided by Morris Lions Club)

The Morris Lions Club is gearing up for its 39th Fall Classic Car Show, a two-day event set for Saturday and Sunday at the Grundy County Fairgrounds featuring classic vehicles, a swap meet, a craft show and raffle drawings.

Saturday’s lineup includes the Orphan Car and Truck Show, showcasing vehicles from 1900 to the present where the manufacturer or model no longer is in production, according to a news release from the Lions Club.

Registration runs from 8 a.m. to noon at $20 per vehicle and one passenger, with trophies awarded in seven categories beginning at 2 p.m., according to the release.

Sunday will feature the traditional Fall Classic Car Show, also with registration from 8 a.m. to noon, and participant-judged awards will be given out after the Lions raffle car drawing about 3 p.m. and a 50/50 raffle, according to the release. Both shows are organized with 3-D Sound and judged by fellow participants.

Spectators can park on-site with a $5 donation per day, while children younger than 12 are admitted for free. The event also will feature a car corral, swap meet, craft show and a wide selection of food vendors, according to the release.

The car corral fee is $20 for each vehicle with a driver and one passenger; inquiries can be directed to Rick Martino at 815-545-6308.

This year’s raffle car is a red 1969 Pontiac LeMans convertible, with tickets available for $5 each, three for $10 or seven for $20, according to the release. Ten prizes in all will be awarded, with the drawing set for about 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the release.

Tickets are available in advance at morrislionsclub.com.

Visitors are reminded that pets, open fires, firearms, alcohol, drugs and glass bottles are not allowed at the fairgrounds.

Anyone interested in further information can visit morrislionsclub.com or the Facebook page at Lions Club of Morris Illinois.