Minooka 201 finalizes 2025-26 school year budget

With all pieces of the puzzle now assembled, officials in Minooka Community Consolidated School District 201 have finalized the K-8 entity’s operating plan for the current school year.

Between all funds, Minooka 201’s operating budget for the current fiscal period includes $66.38 million in anticipated revenue and $66.37 in anticipated expenses. The difference between the two sides of the financial ledger is $4,483.

The district’s education fund, which is the largest of the overall budget and fortifies day-to-day classroom activities, clocks in at $53.45 million in expenses and $52.13 million in revenues.

Minooka 201’s current fiscal year officially began July 1, but state law does not require completing financial documents until Sept. 30. The Minooka 201 board of education approved the plans in motion at its Sept. 15 meeting.

This summer, Mary Robinson, director of finance and operations, has been providing the board with periodic budget updates.

“Not much has changed, but there are a few items,” Robinson said as she discussed the final budget for adoption, compared to the projections presented this summer.

One of the lingering data pieces that has come into sharper focus comes out of Washington, D.C. Robinson said Minooka 201 has more clarity in what it is receiving in federal funding through several programs.

“Throughout the last few months, we were unsure of all the federal funding, but now we have solidified those amounts,” Robinson said.

IDEA funding for special education assistance, for example, is $772,874. The various Title grant programs that assist with English learner instruction, academic support and enrichment services and other specific purposes range from $26,926 to $395,185.

The current fiscal year budget will be covered through the 2024 tax levy, which reflects a 9.44% increase in the equalized assessed value of properties.

“The majority of the taxes that we collect have already been established and levied from last year’s levy,” Robinson said. “That’s the majority of this year’s budget.”

During the recent discussion, Robinson affirmed other projections that were included in the 2025-26 school year budget. School and lunch fees, she said, did indeed remain flat in year-over-year comparisons.

Nearly three-quarters of Minooka 201’s budget — 74%, to be exact — is comprised of salaries and benefits.

The current school year budget includes the addition of several new staff positions, including an English language arts teacher, multilingual learner teacher, assistant director of special education, speech language pathologist, two special education teachers, four literacy aides and one custodian.

Salary increases vary and are dependent on terms under collective bargaining agreements. The district is also anticipating a 5% health insurance increase.

With this year’s $4,483 operating surplus in the mix, Robinson said she is anticipating an overall surplus of $311,253 at the close of the current school year, with prior year fund balance amounts carried over. All told, she said the figures are in line with the board’s policy of having at least 25% in cash reserves set aside in the fund balance.

School Board President Emily Conquest praised Robinson and other Minooka 201 staffers for their role in balancing education programs with fiscal prudence.

“I know I speak for the board when I say, ‘thank you,’” Conquest said to Robinson. “We’re all very appreciative of the work you do.