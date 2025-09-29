Photos: Grundy County Corn Fest caps off the weekend with annual parade

The Grundy County Corn Festival capped off five days of events on Sunday with the annual Grundy County Corn Festival parade.
The parade drew thousands to Liberty Street in Downtown Morris, including local high school bands, bagpipers, dance troupes, and more.
The Grundy County Corn Festival also announced its winning button numbers on Monday morning. Here are the winners:
- 14022, $500 winner
- 5999, $400 winner
- 1591, $300 winner
- 11567, $200 winner
- 5663, $100 winner
- 9060, $50 winner
- 11636, $50 winner
- 10501, $50 winner
Image 1 of 17