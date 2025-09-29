Shaw Local

Photos: Grundy County Corn Fest caps off the weekend with annual parade

Bagpipers perform during the Grundy County Corn Festival Parade in Downtown Morris on Sept. 28, 2025.

Bagpipers perform during the Grundy County Corn Festival Parade in Downtown Morris on Sept. 28, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

By Michael Urbanec and Laurie Fanelli for Shaw Local News Network

The Grundy County Corn Festival capped off five days of events on Sunday with the annual Grundy County Corn Festival parade.

The parade drew thousands to Liberty Street in Downtown Morris, including local high school bands, bagpipers, dance troupes, and more.

The Grundy County Corn Festival also announced its winning button numbers on Monday morning. Here are the winners:

  1. 14022, $500 winner
  2. 5999, $400 winner
  3. 1591, $300 winner
  4. 11567, $200 winner
  5. 5663, $100 winner
  6. 9060, $50 winner
  7. 11636, $50 winner
  8. 10501, $50 winner
Representative from Southwest Hearing Solutions, dressed as ears of corn, participate in the Grundy County Corn Festival Parade in Downtown Morris on Sept. 28, 2025.

Representative from Southwest Hearing Solutions, dressed as ears of corn, participate in the Grundy County Corn Festival Parade in Downtown Morris on Sept. 28, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

