Photos: Grundy County Corn Fest caps off the weekend with annual parade

Bagpipers perform during the Grundy County Corn Festival Parade in Downtown Morris on Sept. 28, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Grundy County Corn Festival capped off five days of events on Sunday with the annual Grundy County Corn Festival parade.

The parade drew thousands to Liberty Street in Downtown Morris, including local high school bands, bagpipers, dance troupes, and more.

The Grundy County Corn Festival also announced its winning button numbers on Monday morning. Here are the winners:

14022, $500 winner 5999, $400 winner 1591, $300 winner 11567, $200 winner 5663, $100 winner 9060, $50 winner 11636, $50 winner 10501, $50 winner