Morris Hospital names OB/GYN nurse Doubek September Fire Starter of the Month

Morris Hospital has named OB/GYN clinic nurse Jordan Doubek its Fire Starter of the Month for September.

Doubek came to her career as a nurse later in life, first starting off as a teacher before deciding to become an EMT, according to a news release. It was during her time as an EMT that she gained a passion for nursing.

She followed that passion to a career at Morris Hospital.

“Jordan is a phenomenal nurse who is always willing to help anyone in need,” said Cathy Ozment-Herr, Practice Manager for Morris Hospital Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists. “She is an excellent employee and very deserving of this recognition. No matter what task she is assigned—whether it’s phone triage, rooming patients, or leading the breastfeeding class—Jordan is dependable, flexible, and always does a great job.”

Doubek said in the news release that she always had a desire to help others but she was never sure which career path to follow. She grew up and lived in Morris for most of her life, but she and her husband, Tim, moved to Ohio, which is where she began teaching. It was there that she began pursuing her EMT license and started volunteering with a local fire department.

“When I was working as an EMT, I really fell in love with nursing and knew this was the career I wanted to pursue,” Doubek said. “I have several family members who are nurses, so I saw firsthand what the profession was like, and it was always something that inspired me.”

According to the news release, Doubek has found the perfect way to combine her passion for education and healthcare. In addition to her duties as a clinic nurse, she is also a certified breastfeeding counselor and leads Morris Hospital’s breastfeeding basics class.

“I find it really rewarding helping expecting mothers prepare for the arrival of their newborn and being part of their support system,” Doubek said. “I love being able to combine my teaching experience with my passion for helping others.”

Doubek was nominated by charge nurse Bethany Brandt, who called her an excellent nurse who always goes above and beyond.

“Jordan truly is a wonderful, dedicated, and compassionate nurse,” Brandt said. “She’s always looking for ways to better help patients and be the best resource possible. She consistently goes above and beyond to support both patients and coworkers. Jordan is very deserving of the Fire Starter title.”

Doubek said her favorite part of her job is working with her coworkers and helping others.

“When I help a patient who is struggling with breastfeeding or help someone on the triage line, it makes me feel like I am truly making a difference,” Doubek said.